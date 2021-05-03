DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,218 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $83,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.38. 31,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,212. The stock has a market cap of $150.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.23.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

