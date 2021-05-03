DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.10% of Newmont worth $50,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

NEM traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.08. 249,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837,664. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

