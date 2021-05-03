DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,207 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.15% of AON worth $77,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AON by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AON by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 64,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.67.

AON traded up $2.32 on Monday, reaching $253.76. 19,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,418. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.45. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $169.29 and a fifty-two week high of $254.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

