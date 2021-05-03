DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $107.02 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 608,646 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises about 1.0% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 1.13% of Lamar Advertising worth $107,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.26. 8,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,584. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average of $84.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

