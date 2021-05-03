DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $56.33 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,905 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $56,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,361,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $373.66. 18,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.51.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

