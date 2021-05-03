DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $57.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,533 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $57,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after acquiring an additional 415,484 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $98,967,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after acquiring an additional 245,729 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,207,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,191,000 after purchasing an additional 44,949 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 544,516 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76.

