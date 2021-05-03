DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $62.24 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,794 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Enbridge worth $62,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,931,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,807,000 after buying an additional 103,844 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $38.80. 88,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,042. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.