DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $63.20 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,789 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.28% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $63,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

FLT stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.43. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.60 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.