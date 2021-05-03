DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $92.02 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 3M worth $92,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.06. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

