DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,036 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $58,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,595. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

