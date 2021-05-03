DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,430,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,909 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.61% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $60,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,348. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.07.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

