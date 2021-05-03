DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 402,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,668,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.14% of Digital Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

DLR traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $152.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,226. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,906 shares of company stock worth $7,341,347. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

