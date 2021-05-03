DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 4,613 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,049 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $64,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,980. The company has a market cap of $211.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

