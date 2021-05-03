DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.14% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $87,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. First American Bank increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.87 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

