DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 16,370 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,370 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Xylem worth $53,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $111.44. 7,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $112.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

