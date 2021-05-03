DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.0% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $102,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $86,613,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Accenture by 3.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 435,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.02. 19,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,265. The company has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.22 and its 200 day moving average is $255.81. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $174.94 and a 1 year high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

