DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 232,988 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,410,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232,988 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 1.04% of Colfax worth $61,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,524. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -903.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

