DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 31,375 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,375 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.23% of Etsy worth $59,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Etsy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Etsy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.49. The company had a trading volume of 52,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,802. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.21 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,146.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

