DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,560 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for about 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.57% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $119,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $372,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $353.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,020. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.94 and a 12-month high of $361.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.95.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.