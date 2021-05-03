DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 5,949 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.16% of TE Connectivity worth $69,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,295 shares of company stock worth $31,854,586. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.17. 23,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,509. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $66.61 and a 52-week high of $138.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.21.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.