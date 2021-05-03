DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,082 shares during the period. CarMax comprises 1.5% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.75% of CarMax worth $162,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CarMax by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CarMax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMX traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.65. 32,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.04.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,396 shares of company stock valued at $28,060,337. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

