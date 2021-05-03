DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $6.53

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.32. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 209 shares.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.11.
The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $692.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15.
About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
