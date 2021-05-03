DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $6.53

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.32. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 209 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.11.

The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $692.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

