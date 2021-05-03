DecentBet Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 101.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $1.01 million and $638.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

