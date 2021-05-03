Decentraland (MANA) Market Capitalization Hits $2.22 Billion

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002449 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Decentraland has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $2.22 billion and $177.39 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00073359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.57 or 0.00890557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,738.75 or 0.10009825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00099786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,460,527 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,089,913 coins. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.