DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 58.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $12.14 million and $10,587.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 58.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020865 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,474,747 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

