Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Boosted by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after buying an additional 292,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,509,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Shares of DE traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $373.16. 12,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,408. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.51.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

