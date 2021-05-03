DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Cap Tops $9.19 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00003343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $818,537.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00065223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.30 or 0.00280914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $674.66 or 0.01182320 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00030370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.85 or 0.00735769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,121.74 or 1.00104227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,816,333 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

