DeFinition (DZI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $71.00

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. DeFinition has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $71.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFinition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001897 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeFinition has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu . DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

Buying and Selling DeFinition

