DEJAVE (DJV) Reaches Market Cap of $3.90 Million

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One DEJAVE coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,479.58 or 0.02559223 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded up 60.3% against the dollar. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and $4,542.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00064780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00277084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $671.48 or 0.01161451 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00028312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.44 or 0.00715125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,855.31 or 1.00072117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

