DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 24,429 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,429 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.28% of Eaton worth $159,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.89 on Monday, reaching $144.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.60. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $145.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

