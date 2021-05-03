DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,635 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of 3M worth $117,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 22.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 36.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $198.39. 57,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,054. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.29 and a 200 day moving average of $178.06. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $203.15. The company has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

