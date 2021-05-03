DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 99,268 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.13% of Honeywell International worth $192,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 123.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $90,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 44.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 424,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.33. 41,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

