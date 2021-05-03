DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,805,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,948 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.14% of CVS Health worth $137,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1,420.6% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 37,471 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,109.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

CVS stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 268,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

