DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,688 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.25% of General Mills worth $92,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.80. 78,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,816,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

