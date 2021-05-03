DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 196.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,429,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 946,908 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of Newmont worth $85,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after purchasing an additional 202,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,013,000 after purchasing an additional 236,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $64.22. 263,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.03. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

