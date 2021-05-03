DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $100.94 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 30,691 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Netflix were worth $100,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $6.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $507.30. 163,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $527.15 and its 200-day moving average is $520.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

