DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $334.44 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,550 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of Broadcom worth $334,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 47.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 27.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.7% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

AVGO stock traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $449.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.75 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $471.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.31. The stock has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.