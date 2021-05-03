DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $80.72 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $80,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 220.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 35.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 68,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,210 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.84. 75,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,330. The company has a market cap of $176.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $237.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.03.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

