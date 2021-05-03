DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $81.54 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,846 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.27% of Otis Worldwide worth $81,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 158.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,496,460.74.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.58. 58,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,227. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average of $66.45. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

