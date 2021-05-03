DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $83.82 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,561 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $83,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,560,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

