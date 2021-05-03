DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $94.24 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.13% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $94,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 83,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.86. 34,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,294. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,242.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $46.69.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

