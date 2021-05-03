DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,454 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of Accenture worth $187,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

ACN traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,265. The company has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $293.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

