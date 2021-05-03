DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,237 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.19% of Kimberly-Clark worth $88,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.36. The stock had a trading volume of 55,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,718. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day moving average of $135.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.