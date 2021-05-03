DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $175,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.

MA stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $380.69. The company had a trading volume of 73,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $378.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.56 and a 200 day moving average of $345.66. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $263.01 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.