DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 45,533 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,533 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $112,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 51,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $14.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $491.60. The company had a trading volume of 41,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,587. The firm has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $335.01 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $515.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.39.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

