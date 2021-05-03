DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,114 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.25% of Johnson Controls International worth $108,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 368,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 95,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

