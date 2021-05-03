DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,014,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,798 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.17% of The Progressive worth $97,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after acquiring an additional 149,521 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $102.33. 61,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

