DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 100,710 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,613,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,710 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $164,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $3,777,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 80,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 317,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,318,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

