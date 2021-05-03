Delphy Trading 10.8% Higher This Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $88,249.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00072826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00070761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.58 or 0.00894185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,735.96 or 0.10144883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00101160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

DPY is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.