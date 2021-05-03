Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLTNF opened at $0.45 on Monday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.59.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delta 9 Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

